Seminar on ‘Study Abroad’ held in Azad College

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The Alumni Association and Career Guidance Cell of Azad College and ‘Our Voice’ (US-based NGO) jointly organised a seminar on ‘How to Study Abroad’ at the college on Sunday.

College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the function. Safdar Ali Khan, an IELTS (International English Language Testing System) trainer guided the students on language development and preparations for foreign studies.

Waseem Siddiqui, an alumnus of Hof University (Germany), explained the different patterns of universities for qualifying examinations in Germany. Mir Omer Ali Jeddi spoke on the admissions and job opportunities in Canada.

Principal Farooqui and Alumni Association President Akhtar Khan also spoke. Programme coordinator Dr Rafiuddin Naser conducted the proceedings of the seminar.

A large number of students participated actively in this seminar. Dr Ahetesham Quadri, Sakhawat Khan and others took efforts for the success of this seminar.