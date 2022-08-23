Seminar on TRIZ theory on July 25

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) along with the JNEC college and MGM University have jointly organised a seminar on TRIZ, by expert Hemant Pardikar on August 25, at 11 am, at Einstein Hall, JNEC College.

TRIZ is a theory of inventive problem solving developed by studying millions of researches in the global patent literature. This method is used in many large industrial groups in the world. The TRIZ approach is used to develop and improve products and technologies to create an organized and systematic approach to problem solving. In business, this method can be used for new product development, product improvement, process streamlining and elimination of bottlenecks, market positioning, cost reduction, patent protection. Magic has appealed to more people to take advantage of this programme.