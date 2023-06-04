Seminar organised for nursing students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Women doctors wing, along with the Samvad Setu Pratishthan recently organised a seminar on ‘Whether to look beautiful, or be beautiful’ for the nursing college students in the government medical college and hospital recently.

Dr Yashaswini Tupkari, Dr Trupti Borulkar and Suniti Pimprikar guided in the seminar. President of women's wing Dr Ujjwala Zanwar, vice president Dr Kanchan Ropalekar, IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar guided in the seminar. Dr Sarojini Jadhav, Dr Archana Sane, Dr Swati Shinde and others were present.