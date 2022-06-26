Sena commences analysis of rebellion

Aurangabad, June 26:

Six days have passed since the differences between Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs group surfaced. The party has started doing an analysis of the rebellion.

According to sources from Sena, some rebel MLAs lodged complaints with party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the last two days. Now the focus is on how much fact there is in the rebels' complaint and how the party leaders view it.

The complaints of rebel MLAs included Guardian Minister did not listen to anyone except one or two people's representatives, not allowing MLA Sanjay Shirsat to speak in the meeting held on June 8, not taking any notice of the complaint made by MLA Pradip Jaiswal about the formation of wards.

It is being said that Sena in the district is facing a crisis due to the party’s internal differences on the local level and rebellion done by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde at the same time.

Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire received a phone call from MLA Ramesh Bornare two days ago. Bornare informed Khaire said that other MLAs and he was going with Eknath Shinde as they were fed up with the dictatorial attitude of the district chief. Bornare also said that he had made a complaint to the party.

Behind all this, Sena leaders seem to have started playing politics to spoil each other. As soon Guardian Minister stepped down from the Legislative Council, he has not seen anywhere as if he has disappeared. He has not contacted any organisation in the district nor taken any review during the last six days.

Why are beneficiaries of Shinde’s fund silent?

Many got work contracts in the city from the funds given by Urban Development Minister Shinde who rebelled against the party. All those contractors office bearers and former corporators are currently silent.

They have now adopted a non-aligned policy. Also, a group from Yuva Sena from West Assembly Constituency is working to protect Shirsat. Sena office-bearers have started asking their seniors what action the party would take against them.