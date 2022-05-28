Sena failed to give representation to Marathwada in Rajya Sabha - Pravin Darekar

Aurangabad, May 28:

The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), Pravin Darekar, alleged Shiv Sena for not nominating any candidate from Marathwada - Chandrakant Khaire, Arjun Khotkar and Diwakar Raote - on Rajya Sabha. The party receives overhwelming response from the region, but once again it has deserted the leaders from here. It seems that the party does not have any faith on Marathwada. This is the reason why the important Water Grid issue has been kept set to a side, he alleged.

Darekar was in city to attend a private function on Saturday. He interacted with the local media persons in the evening. Darekar narrated the whole chronology of incidents that had taken place regarding the candidature of Sambhaji Raje and how Maha Vikas Aghadi is responsible in it. This is a fixed game. He has also made critical comments on Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sambhaji Raje has never asked for nomination from us, but we had sent him in Rajya Sabha for six years as an honour to the descendant of Chhatrapati family. Hence there is no question of fixing his game from our side, he mentioned.

Irregularities in municipal corporation

BJP sanctioned the new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore for the city, but it has been paralysed. The city is witnessing development to some extent due to Smart City Mission. The state government is least bothered in resolving people’s problems. We will soon bring to light the existing corruption in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with ample proof. It is all going on with the blessings of the guardian minister. The contracts have been awarded violating all the norms, stressed Darekar.

Pankaja Munde’s nomination?

In reply to a question whether Pankaja Munde will get nomination, Darekar immediately shifted the ball in the court of Devendra Fadnavis and state president Chandrakant Patil. When inquired about the representation to Marathwada, he again avoided to comment upon it.

The union minister of state (MoS) for finance Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, Sanjay Kenekar, Basawraj Mangrule and Pravin Ghuge were present at the press conference.