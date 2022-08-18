Sena leader Trivedi, others join Shinde-group

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

In another recent jolt to Shiv Sena, the party’s district chief Narendra Trivedi along with Phulambri tehsil chief Rajendra Thombre and chairman of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Chandrakant Jadhav has joined the chief minister Eknath Shinde-group, on Thursday.

While speaking to the newspaper, Trivedi said that the post of district chief was not given to him at full capacity. All the things are given to MLC Ambadas Danve by the party. Hence to get rid of the ongoing injustice, he joined the Shinde group. Thombre and Jadhav also joined the group, he said.

Earlier, Trivedi had met the CM during the last week, but he had told the media that he had met the CM in connection with some work. However, today, he revealed that he decided to join the Shinde group on that day of the meeting only. EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Sanjay Shirsaat and former minister Arjun Khotkar were also present on the occasion.

Trivedi has been given the responsibility of strengthening the Shinde group in Paithan, Phulambri and Sillod assembly constituencies. Earlier, Sillod and Paithan constituencies’ agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and EGS minister Bhumre had already joined the group. The city’s 10 election wards were in the constituency of Trivedi. Hence time will show the extent of loss Sena suffers after leaving the party by Trivedi.