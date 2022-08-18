Sena to face a tough fight in upcoming ZP elections

Mahavikas Aghadi might contest election, Shinde group and BJp might join hands

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Aurangabad district is considered as a stronghold, Shiv Sena. But with five MLAs joining the Shinde group, the Sena's grip on the upcoming local bodies may loosen. It is speculated that Sena will not be able to reach its current strength in the district. However, chances are high about Mahavikas Aghadi contesting the elections. Moreover, Sena will have to work harder than before to field as many candidates as possible, said Sena office-bearers in rural areas.

In the previous assembly elections, five Sena MLAs were elected in the district. After the election, Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar joined Sena. However, out of the total six Sena MLAs, five recently rebelled and joined Shinde group. Uday Singh Rajput is the only MLA left in Sena. Therefore, it is being discussed in the political arena that it is difficult for Sena to maintain the current strength in the upcoming elections. According to the Sena office bearers there are voters in rural areas who believe in Sena without bothering about the candidate. Even though there is a split in Sena, this has not affected the grassroots much. Voters still have faith in the Thackeray family and Sena. A few days ago, Aditya Thackeray held meetings in Paithan, Vaijapur and Aurangabad. Rivals had estimated that 100-50 activists would be present from the gathering. But, the spontaneous response to the gathering says that even today the activists who believe in Sena have not decreased.

Former education chairman of ZP Avishanash Galande said that before the elections, local leaders along with senior leaders and village office bearers are going to tour the entire district. The ZP election will be fought with Mahavikas Aghadi and everything will be put at stake to get the maximum winning number of candidates from Sena, Congress and NCP. We are convincing people in rural areas that these development works are being done only because of Sena.

Party strength in ZP:

Shiv Sena: 19

Congress: 16

NCP: 2

BJP: 22

Independent: 3