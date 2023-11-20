Senate meeting to be held on Dec 2; last meeting of VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Senate meeting of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be held on December 2. The general administration department of Bamu sent a letter to the Senator informing about the meeting. The date of the Senate meeting was approved by the Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the meeting to be hosted at Mahatma Phule at 11 am on the first Saturday of December.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle appealed to all Senate members to attend the meeting. Earlier, the senators approved the budget and management council elections in the meeting organised on March 12, 2023, while in July’s meeting, the five-year perspective plan was approved.

Last meeting of VC Dr Yeole

Perhaps, this may be the last meeting of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole whose tenure ends on December 31. Senate meeting is held three to four times in year. The process of selecting of new VC is already underway.