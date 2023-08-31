Senior citizens overwhelmed by Lokmat’s heartwarming felicitation ceremony

Supported by Chhatrapati group of industries, old age home is not our culture, faces were lit up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The felicitation ceremony for senior citizens organized jointly by Lokmat Group of Newspapers and Chhatrapati Group of Industries was unforgettable. The senior citizens were literally overwhelmed by this heartwarming felicitation and their faces were lit up by the honor they were receiving in the evening of their lives. This felicitation ceremony gave a clear indication that the old age home is not our culture. The main mantra of how seniors should lead a happy life was also learned from this ceremony.

This hearty ceremony organized on the occasion of Senior Citizens Day and Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram was held on Tuesday evening at AC Hall of Lokmat Bhavan. Many participants met each other on this occasion. Many people were indulged in conversation, reminiscing and laughing. Chief guests paid tributes to the portrait of Lokmat founder Jawaharlal Darda and lit the lamp. After that famous flute player Baburao Dudhgaonkar created consciousness by playing the flute. Lokmat Taplight Maharashtra head Sandeep Vishnoi, Lokmat editors Nandkishore Patil and Chakradhar Dalvi, Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Srivastava and Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole felicitated MP Imtiaz Jaleel, senior poet Prof FM Shinde, MIT president Yadnavir Kawade, president of the SB educational institution and industrialist Ram Bhogle, chairman of Pagariya Auto Pukhraj Pagariya and chief of Chhatrapati Group Santosh (Nana) Bhandari in the felicitation ceremony making it memorable. On behalf of the senior citizens, former MLA Keshavrao Autade and Anant Dashrathe of Parimal Prakashan expressed their thoughts. Sandeep Vishnoi proposed the vote of thanks.

Sandeep Vishnoi honoring Meena Deshpande. Seen are Pukhraj Pagaria, Santosh Nana Bhandari.

While honoring Sunita Tagare, MP Imtiaz Jaleel. Along with FM Shinde, Pukhraj Pagariya, Yadnavir Kawade and Ram Bhogle.