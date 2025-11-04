Senior doctors continue patient care on second day;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the second day of the protest called by resident doctors demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor from Phaltan, Outpatient Department (OPD) services remained closed on Tuesday. As a result, senior resident doctors, associate and assistant professors, professors, and medical officers had to attend to the patients.

By evening, following discussions with the chief minister and concerned officials, the strike was called off, informed the central general secretary of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD),Dr. Swapnil Kendre .

On Tuesday morning, resident doctors took out an awareness rally in the GMCH premises. The rally started from the OPD gate and proceeded to the Medicine Department building. Afterwards, a peaceful protest and condolence meeting were held.

Present on the occasion were MARD central general secretary Dr. Swapnil Kendre , GMCH MARD president Dr. Chaitanya Dhaware, secretary Dr. Shubham Sawalkar, and vice-president Sharvani Kadre, among others.

1,974 Patients treated

A total of 1,974 patients were treated in the OPD at GMCH on Tuesday, while 353 patients received treatment in the casualty department, informed medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi.

Photo : Senior resident doctors continued to provide patient care in GMCH’s OPD on Tuesday.