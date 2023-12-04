Separate university for PWD students need

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is a need for a separate university for the development and higher education of students who are in Person with Disability (PwD) group,” said Jaishri Sonkawde, the regional deputy commissioner of the Social Welfare Department.

She was speaking as a chief guest in a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department of Zilla Parishad to felicitate PwD students on International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall, on Monday.

An additional chief executive officer (CEO) of ZP Dr Sunil Bhokre, deputy CEO of ZP Sudarshan Tupe, incharge Social Welfare Officer Dr Omprakash Ramavant while director of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh Projec- Santosh Karle was present. ZP honoured 50 PwD students with Rs 10,000 each with a memento. Of them, three were given special honoured on getting admission to Engineer and medical courses.

The PwD youth were also honoured for their success in the different sports competitions. Earlier, Shahir Gajanan Renuke presented a ‘Powada’ based on PWD.