Series of Yoga camps marks International Day of Yoga in the city

Camps organised in 251 places in the district, main camp held at divisional sports complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In commemoration of International Day of Yoga, a series of yoga camps were conducted at 251 places across the district on Wednesday, bringing together various organizations and participants from all walks of life. The initiative, led by union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, aimed to promote holistic well-being and raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

Under the guidance of yoga instructors, including Dr Uttam Kalwane, Dr Suresh Mirkar, and professor Pandharinath Tekale, the participants performed various yoga asanas. The camp started with subtle exercises and was later followed by Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padmasana and Ardhachakrasana. The participants also performed several relaxation postures and exercises to reduce fat on the stomach. The synchronized movements of the participants created a serene and harmonious atmosphere, fostering a sense of unity and tranquility.

The city’s main yoga camp was organised in the divisional sports complex. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, regional general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city district president Shirish Boralkar and hundreds of students were present. On the occasion, union minister Dr Karad emphasized the importance of yoga as a means to maintain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The yoga camp witnessed the enthusiastic participation of representatives from Bank of Maharashtra, Jeevan Bima Nigam, the district administration, district sports officer, and students from various schools and colleges. Notably, a total of 60 different organizations dedicated to providing yoga training in cities actively participated in the camp.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Maharashtra Gramin Bank chairman Milind Gharad, Bank of Maharashtra zonal manager Mahesh Dange, Lead bank manager Mangesh Kedar, District sports officer Bajirao Desai, and others were present.