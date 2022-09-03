Serious patient sent to closed ward

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

An 18-year-old girl seriously injured in an attack by a wild boar was brought for treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday evening. However, the employees sent her to a closed ward.

An 18-year-old girl from Bhusalwal was injured in an attack of a wild boar. Her relatives brought her to GMCH for treatment. They went to ward No. 5 in Medicine department. However, the employees asked them to take her to ward No. 4. When they went there they found that the ward was closed. They again brought her to ward No. 4, but the employees were not ready to admit her in ward No. 5 and insisted to take her to ward No. 4. When the senior doctors were informed about the incident, her treatment were started at around 9 pm, after a delay of almost two hours.