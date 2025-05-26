Servant, aided by friends, steals goods worth lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A servant, along with his friends and family, allegedly stole goods worth lakhs from his employer’s warehouse in the Roshan Gate area. This is the second FIR registered against the accused within five days.

Fazal Khan(21), who worked at Mohammad Tariq’s shop and warehouse 'Any Tech 9 to 999', has been booked at Jinsi Police Station. Tariq, a resident of Rashidpura, had not been visiting the warehouse regularly since December 2024 due to his wife’s illness. Taking advantage of his absence, Fazal reportedly teamed up with Irfan Khan Akbar Khan (48), Bilal Chaus, and Rehan Shafique Khan all residents of Sanjaynagar to steal dinner sets, pressure cookers, shoes, watches, leather goods, crockery, and Rs 50,000 through an online transaction. Earlier, Fazal had been booked in another theft case from Tariq’s City Chowk shop. Now, a separate FIR has been filed for the warehouse theft at Jinsi Police Station.