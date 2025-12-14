Service books of 1,077 revenue employees to be updated

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The service books of 1,077 employees working under the district revenue administration will be updated. Good Governance Week will be observed from December 19 to 25, and the preparatory phase for the initiative began on Saturday. As part of this week, entries in the service books will be updated.

The initiative was inaugurated by district collector Deelip Swami at the Planning Hall of the Collectorate. Additional collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, district supply officer Pravin Fulari, along with other officers and employees, were present on the occasion. Each employee was given a checklist of entries to be verified in their service book, and incomplete entries were immediately completed through the concerned establishment clerks.

During active service, despite being an important document, the service book is often neglected due to daily workload. As retirement approaches, there is usually a rush to rectify discrepancies in the service book. After updating, all service books will be made available online.

Number of service books to be updated:

Group A: Additional Collector – 1, Deputy Collectors – 14, Tahsildars – 12, Accounts Officers – 2, Stenographer – 1 (Total 30)

Group B (Gazetted): Nayab Tahsildars – 43, Assistant Accounts Officer – 1, Deputy Accountant – 1 (Total 46)

Group B (Non-gazetted): Stenographers – 5

Group C: Senior Clerks – 172, Circle Officers – 85, Revenue Assistants – 144, Talathis – 473, Drivers – 14 (Total 888)

Class IV: Peons – 108

In total, the service books of 1,077 officers and employees will be updated.

Everyone should be vigilant about their service book

Whether an officer or an employee, all important records related to the service tenure are maintained in the service book, making it essential to keep it updated. Every employee and officer must remain vigilant in this regard. The service book is a mirror of an employee’s service career.

— Deelip Swami, district collector