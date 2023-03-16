Services paralysed in ZP due to strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The services were paralysed in Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Thursday, after employees, health assistants, servants, teachers and gram sevaks continued the indefinite strike on the third day, for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Some of the employees worked to send information for the Assembly session at the request of senior officers. Nearly 600 to 700 schools were closed in the district due to the strike.

All the employees wearing caps with the message ‘Old Pension’ were agitating since Tuesday.

They also raised slogans and demonstrated in front of the ZP main office today. The health service was paralysed at primary health centres and sub-centres in the district at a time when there is an outbreak of an epidemic. The officers urged the employees to serve patients without signing the registrar. Health servants, employees and pharmacists ignored the request of the officers. The care of delivery patients is being taken.

The employees that the agitation would be intensified until the Government takes any decision on their demands.