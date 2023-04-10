Services project ready to break new boundaries: Govt Purushottam Jaipurya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The service projects like helping disaster-affected farmers, eye treatment, meal facility in the hospital, cancer check-up, orthopaedic bank and dialysis centre, the region 3234 H-2 has achieved a new peak and is ready to cross the boundaries,” said Purushottam Jaipuria, Governor of Lions Club region (3234 H2).

He was speaking at the two-day regional convention ‘Rudhraksh’of region (3234 H2) organised at Ujjain concluded on Saturday.

Former Governor of the region Dr Nawal Malu inaugurated the convention. Treasurer of Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) Aruna Oswal, area leader Mahavir Patni, multiple council chairperson Dilip Modi, deputy governor Sunil Desarda, Girish Sisodiya, Subhash Devidan, Arun Mittal, Rajesh Kamad, Atul Ladda, Rajesh Raut, Sanjay Vhora, convention coordinator Sushil Bharuka, secretary Nitin Chechani, treasurer Sanjiv Gupta, Vishal Ladniya, Rahul Ausekar, Jaideep Ghuge and Sonali Jaipuria were present. Aruna Oswal, Mahavir Patni, Dilip Modi, Sunil Desarda, Girish Sisodiay and Tansukh Zambad guided the participants.

Vinod Pawar administered the oath to those who were present. Sushil Bharuka expressed his own opinion. Sushil Pande spoke on the importance of the national flag. Meenakshi Dad and Jaishri Ladda conducted the proceedings of the programme while Arun Mittal proposed a vote thanks. There were seminars, symposiums, wall papers presentation and cultural programmes at the convention. A total of 550 office-bearers and members of the Lions Club from 14 districts of the region participated in it. Speaking at the event Dr Naval Malu said that Leo-Lions membership should be developed.