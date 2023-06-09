Session for teachers at Riverdale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaghar:

A session on classroom management and dealing with psychological issues of students was conducted at Riverdale School by the head of the department of Global Perspectives at Spring International School, Mumbai Snehlata Alphonso.

The session began with insights on how to best manage our classrooms in the 21st century and deal with the concerns that may arise in today's youth, followed by an educative session on how students face many psychological issues like anxiety, depression, bullying and learning difficulties and how as teachers, we can identify the warning signs and work on growth in a collaborative effort along with the school counsellor.