Session on CSR initiatives held by Mahavir International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir International Apex and the Mahavir International, Delhi, organized the first ‘Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative’ workshop at India Habitat Centre in Delhi's Lodhi Road. The event witnessed the participation of various office bearers from across the country including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The workshop aimed to explore the impact of CSR funds on bringing about social and economic transformations in the country, particularly in areas such as education, economic growth, social inclusion, and health.

During the event, International secretary general Ashok Goyal highlighted the significant changes facilitated by CSR funds and emphasized the role of education in driving behavioral change. International president CA Anil Jain discussed strategies to acquire CSR funds for expanding Mahavir International's service activities and its contribution to the well-being of individuals. As part of the initiative to raise public awareness and protect the environment, the workshop also unveiled the 'Cloth Bag My Friend' campaign, a project established by Mahavir International Apex.

Panelists, including Santosh Sinha, Nixon Mathur, Arvind Kathuria, Prabhakant Jain, SK Jain, K Narayan, chairman of Mahavir International Delhi, delved into various relevant topics through open dialogue. CA Sudhir Jain, international treasurer, Dr Rashmi Saraswat, International director of women and child welfare and others were present.