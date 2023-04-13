Session on ‘Fading Night Sky’ on April 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the ongoing science month,An online talk session on ‘Fading Night Sky’ has been organised by the Nehru Planetarium, a wing of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on April 14 at 3 pm. In the session, Amit Raka, amateur astronomer and astro-photographer and co-founder of Crux View Centre will shed light on increasing light pollution. To participate, one can write an email to planetariumprogram@gmail.com. The programme is open for all with limited entries.