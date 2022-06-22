Session on good sale on June 24

Aurangabad, June 22:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation (MAGIC) along with the startup ecosystem partner - DeAsra Foundation has organized an online session on the ’Good Sale to Great Service’ on June 24 at 4 pm.

The session will help to understand how service plays a crucial role in business development, learn how to offer great service and get better sales, develop a focus on service revenue, inculcate selling skills of a service person and develop a customer-centric organization. One can register on: https://cutt.ly/yJbTA8Y to participate in the online session.