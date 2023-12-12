Session on ‘Innovation in Defence’ on Dec 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) have organised the Thursday Talks 3.0 series of sessions at the Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH) @ICONN2023 virtual exhibition platform on December 14, from 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm.

The session on ‘Innovation in Defence’ will be held by expert speaker Col Manik Anand, aerospace division, department of defence. The topic will centre around the huge potential for innovation and technological development in the defence sector in India and will highlight potential areas which startups can tap in. To register for the session, one may click on http://bit.ly/TMIHTT2023.