Session on ‘Saksham Tu’ at St. Xavier’s

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

St. Xavier’s School recently conducted an enlightening session on ‘Saksham Tu’, focusing on the safety and empowerment of girls and creating awareness among boys. The session was facilitated by Damini Pathak police employee Lata Jadhav along with police personnel Anita Shinde, Kalpana Nagare and Sakshi Chandre.

The resource persons educated the students on various important aspects such as the POCSO Act, Chirag App, child trafficking, abduction, cybercrimes and other crucial laws related to child and girl safety. Principal Fr Dominic Bramhane welcomed the guests and thanked them for their time and efforts along with school manager Fr. Sanjay Parkhe. Around 200 students actively participated in this informative initiative.