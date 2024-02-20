Session on setting up your startup business on Feb 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MAGIC LearnNXT has organised a seminar on ‘Setting up your startup business, legal status and DPIIT recognition’ on February 22 at MAGIC office, Bajaj Bhavan, P-2, MIDC, Railway station road at 2.30 pm.

Expert speaker, CA Prasanna Pangam and CS Sayali Joshi-Pedgoankar will guide through the critical pillars of a successful business. Participants can registration on the link: https://bit.ly/MAGICLearnNXT.

The organisers said that the session will be important for the existing startups, and students who want to set up their startups. This session that could be the key to unlocking your startup's potential.