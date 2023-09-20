Session on ‘Tackling Counterfeiting in E-Commerce’ today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : CMIA's Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) have organized the Thursday Talks 3.0 online session. The session titled ‘How to Tackle Counterfeiting in the E-Commerce Space,’ will be held on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The keynote speaker will be Aditya Chakraborty, a legal expert with a special interest in IP law.

The session will cover a range of topics, including, the different types of counterfeiting and the challenges they pose to e-commerce businesses, the legal and technical measures that businesses can take to protect themselves from counterfeiting, best practices for consumers to avoid purchasing counterfeit products. To register, please visit bit.ly/TMIHTT2023.