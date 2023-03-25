Session on various health-related topics held

Jointly held by CMIA and Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), in collaboration with Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, organized an interactive session on ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’ by renowned doctors in the field of cardiology, general medicine, diabetology, and gastroenterology. The event was held on Thursday and aimed to provide valuable insights on various health-related topics.

The session began with Shivprasad Jaju, former CMIA president, welcoming the guests and members, followed by Dr Himanshu Gupta, the chief administrator of Dhoot Hospital, introducing the expert doctors in their respective fields.

Dr Vilas Magarkar, a senior consultant and interventional cardiologist, discussed various cardiac-related issues, including risk factors, diagnosis, treatment modalities, and advances in interventional cardiology. Dr Amol Kulkarni talked about lifestyle diseases and modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors that lead to various chronic illnesses. Dr Sandeep BhalSingh discussed gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and its symptoms, along with lifestyle changes that can help treat it. Lastly, Dr RB Sharma talked about diabetes, its types, diagnosis, and management.

The session proved to be highly informative, as it highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent chronic diseases. The doctors also provided valuable insights into various symptoms and warning signs to watch out for and suggested necessary lifestyle changes to improve overall health.