Set on Site employees get salary hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The employees of Set on Site Electricals Pvt Ltd in the Waluj industrial area received a salary hike of Rs 8,500 from July 1, 2023. The company has accepted to increase Rs 2,000 in Diwali bonus annually, as per an agreement accomplished between them and the CITU Union. The workers will get Rs 20,400 each as the earlier difference. The agreement was accomplished between company director Ramanand Modani and CITU general secretary Damodar Mankape, Y M Ansari, and Ramdas Jadhav.