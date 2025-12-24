Setback to MNS;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While both Thackeray brothers have come together for the municipal corporation election battle, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar suffered a setback as three key leaders quit the party. City district president Sumit Khambekar on Wednesday joined the Shinde Sena in Mumbai in the presence of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. city president Ashish Suradkar and Gajan Gauda joined the BJP.

Sumit Khambekar, who had been associated with the MNS since its inception, suddenly tied the shivbandhan at the hands of Shinde Sena chief Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. District guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat was present on the occasion. Khambekar had held talks with the Uddhav Sena regarding seat-sharing two days earlier and had also submitted a list of MNS aspirants to the party leadership. He had been in Mumbai for the past three days. However, on Wednesday, he unexpectedly announced his induction into the Shinde Sena through a social media post. Following Khambekar, several other office-bearers also joined the BJP, dealing a major blow to the MNS.

Suradkar, Gajan Gauda join BJP

MNS east division city president Ashish Suradkar and Gajan Gauda joined the BJP on Wednesday. Along with them, city vice-president Prashant Atole, city secretary Sagar Rajput, city vice-president Ramkrishna More, city district secretary Vishal Vaidya, city vice-president Amit Daima, Mandar Desai, Datta Bhutekar, Ritesh Devre, Pralhad Lahire and Sachin Dabhade also joined the BJP.