Settlement of old enmity proves dearer to auto driver

Aurangabad: Begumpura police have registered an offence against two accused on charge of attacking an auto driver, with an axe, who had gone with his friend to settle an old enmity amicably, in Himayat Baugh, on December 18 evening. Meanwhile, the police have booked Saddam (25) and Asif (32) for injuring Imran Abdul Pathan (23, Amber Hill, Jatwada Road).

Police said, “The complainant Imran earns his livelihood by riding an autorickshaw. A few days ago, his friend had a quarrel with the two accused. On December 18, he contacted the accused and told them to resolve the enmity. In response to it, the accused called them to meet in Himayat Baugh. When Imran and his friend reached there in the evening. The two accused started abusing and also beating them. Imran questioned them why they are abusing them when he had come to settle the dispute. On hearing the accused Asif whisked out an axe and attacked his leg. Imran sustained severe leg injuries and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Begumpura police have registered an offence. PSI Vikram Singh Chauhan is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the two accused are at large since the day of the crime. “One accused stays in Jalal Colony, while another is a resident of Chelipura. The police have launched a massive hunt to nab them,” said the investigating officer.