Seven villages near Gangapur submerged ;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The overflowing Jayakwadi dam, release of water from the Upstream dam, and heavy rainfall in Vaijapur caused floodwaters to surround six villages near the Godavari river in Gangapur : Nevrgaon, Haibatpur, Mhasobawadi, Agarkanadgaon, Mamdapur, Bagdi, and Jamgaon. Around 30 houses were damaged, and crops over hundreds of hectares were destroyed. Approximately 50 people trapped in floodwaters were rescued.

The flood from the Godavari has heavily impacted these seven villages in Gangapur. Roads were submerged, cutting off connectivity to some villages. Household items, electronic appliances, and food grains in hundreds of homes were damaged. Farmers’ livestock also suffered. In Mamdapur and Agarkanadgaon, water entered 15 old village settlements. In Nevrgaon, 14 houses were damaged, and in Jamgaon, five houses were destroyed after water entered nine homes. In Bagdi, two houses collapsed.

Villagers face flood horror

As the flood situation worsened, residents along the river were evacuated to safe locations, with women and children facing severe hardships. Rumors that additional water would be released from Nashik spread on Sunday, raising concerns about rising water levels and potential further damage.

Rescue operations hindered by two boats

The rising Godavari waters continued rescue operations on Monday. Two boats with the tehsil administration had broken down during Sunday’s rescue, delaying efforts in Bagdi. Authorities brought a boat from Paithan on Monday and rescued 22 people trapped in floodwaters in Bagdi. On Sunday, around 25 people from nine families in Jamgaon were evacuated with the help of local residents.

Recalling the 2006 Flood Disaster

The overflowing Jayakwadi dam, water released from the Upstream dam, and heavy rains in Vaijapur brought back memories of the 2006 Godavari flood, when many rivers flooded nearby villages. Residents recalled that homes were damaged and crops destroyed back then as well.