Severe staff shortage at GMCH forces relatives to step in

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At government medical college and hospital (GMCH), nearly half the Class IV posts are vacant, leaving patients’ families to carry out basic tasks like holding saline bottles and pushing stretchers. Out of 744 sanctioned posts, only 392 staff members are working, with 352 vacancies causing strain in emergency and diagnostic services. Recruitment for 357 posts is underway, and officials expect relief within two months.

Staff status at GMCH:

• Sanctioned: 744

• Filled: 392

• Vacant: 352

• Recruitment Ongoing: 357

“With few staff, one worker escorts patients, leaving others unmanned. Relatives have to help. This will improve soon with new hires,” said district president Vilas Jagtap, Maharashtra State Caste Tribe Employees Welfare Federation.

“Despite shortages, we manage patient services well. Stretchers are adequate,” said Dr. Gayatri Tadavalkar, medical superintendent, GMCH.

Photo: Relatives handling stretchers and saline bottles at GMCH due to staff shortage. (Credit: Sheikh Munir)