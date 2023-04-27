Sexual abuse: Victim's tale of woes shocks Bamu Vishakha Samiti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vishakha Samiti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) was shocked to hear the tale of woes of the girl who was allegedly raped by Dr Ashok Bandgar, an assistant professor from the dramatics department.

According to sources, the girl, who was staying as a paying guest at Dr Bandgar's house, had gone to his native place when she became pregnant. Dr Bandgar and his wife made phone calls frequently asking her to return to the city. Frightened over this, she lodged a complaint with the Vishakha Samiti of the university on April 19. The vice chancellor, who couldn't believe his ears when he learned about the whole incident, assured the victim that the university administration is with her.

When the matter came before Vishakha Samiti, its office-bearers were shocked to overhear the incident of sexual harassment by Bandgars. Considering the seriousness of the case, they issued permission to the victim to lodge police complaint against the accused. They also assured her of the administration’s support.

Chairperson of Vishakha Samit Dr Anjali Rajbhoj said the senior officers of the university were given information about the case and it was decided to hand over the case to the police. The Samiti will also conduct a probe separately.