SFI opposes biometric attendance

Aurangabad: The members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday opposed the decision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity to record the attendance of researchers on biometric machine.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, the SFI stated that the administration should first provide basic facilities at the research centre and then take a decision about attendance on an electronic machine.

“Many research centres do not have any sitting arrangement for the researchers nor reference library and laboratory is available for them,” the Federation office-bearers said. SFI State unit vice-president Satyajit Mhaske, Raviraj Kale, Ajay Pawar and others were present.