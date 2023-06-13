SGST's inspection campaign targets 500 establishments to curb tax evasion

Officials are verifying critical information and premises of the shops, factories

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to tackle tax evasion and crack down on fraudulent registrations, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) has initiated an extensive inspection campaign across various locations in the city. Over the past two months, more than five hundred establishments have undergone thorough inspections as part of this ongoing drive.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the SGST revealed that the campaign aims to provide valuable information regarding actions taken against tax evasion. In accordance with directives from the Central Government, the SGST department has devised a comprehensive nationwide campaign to combat tax evasion. Between May 16 and July 15, GST officers have been diligently scrutinizing the GST registration numbers and associated documents of merchant establishments.

During the inspections, the officers are verifying critical information, including the presence of a valid GST number, accurate address details, and the authenticity of the GST certificate displayed at the premises of factories or shops. Any discrepancy in the address mentioned on the GST certificate is subject to a penalty of Rs 50,000. Furthermore, the officers are verifying the presence of proper sales and purchase bills, particularly for rented business premises where a valid lease agreement is required.

500 establishments already inspected

Officials disclosed that approximately 500 establishments have already been inspected, leading to the identification of nearly 50 traders suspected of engaging in illicit activities. The documents of these traders are currently under scrutiny, and further action will be taken based on the final report compiled by the authorities.