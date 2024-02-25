Shab-e-Barat celebrated in city & adjoining areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shab-e-Barat was celebrated in the city and adjoining areas of the district on Sunday evening. Religious programmes were organised at the different mosques until late at night. The followers offered ‘Nafeel Prayer’ and supplication at the mosques at night.

As per the Islamic calendar, Ramzan, the holy month comes after Shaban month. Ramzan month will commence on March 11, this year. So, the followers start preparation for Ramzan month after Shab-e-Barat. The night of the 15th day of Shaban month is celebrated as ‘Shab-e-Barat.’

The followers make plenty of supplication and ‘Dhikr and ask Allah ) for forgiveness, mercy, and relief from suffering. Today, followers thronged mosques in large numbers.

Religious leaders guided at historic Jama Masjid and other mosques. They appealed to the youths to spend time in ‘Ibadat’ rather than roaming outside and performing ‘Fajar’ prayer without fail. The mosques were illuminated for the night.