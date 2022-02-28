Shab-e-Meraj celebrated

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was celebrated in the different parts of the city on Monday with religious fervour and gaiety.

Various spiritual programmes were held here on the occasion. Muslim brethren offered prayers throughout the night in the mosque of their area. The followers gather in mosques in large number for the prayers on this night. Mosques were illuminated in different areas today. The religious leaders’ discourses have great importance after night prayer.