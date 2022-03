Shabana gets Hirkani Award’

Aurangabad, March 10:

Centre chief of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Study of Matoshri Dr Kanchan Shantilal Desarda College Shabna Inamdar was felicitated with ‘Hirkani Award’ in a programme held at Mahsul Prabodhini Sabagrah on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke presented the award to Shabana. Form commissioner of cooperative department Subhash Mane and others were present.