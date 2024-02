Shahir Ganesh Galande's Powada prog held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Powada programme of Shahir Ganesh Galande was organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday, on the eve of Shivjayanti. The folk artist brought to life many events based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his art. He also presented the heroic history of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council Member Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Senator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr C N Kokate and Director of Student Development Board Kailas Ambhure were present. Dhammapal Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the event while Nitin Manavatkar proposed a vote of thanks.