Shahpurkar appointed principal Social Work College of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: P M Shahpurkar was appointed principal of Social Work, a conducted college of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

Shahpurkar who is an assistant professor from the college has an experience of in teaching and research of 24 years. The post of principal has been vacant for the past several years due to some reasons. Bamu vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment for the post.