Shah's public gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar postponed due to 'Urgent Work' in Delhi

Visit cancelled for the second time: Farmers protest in Delhi said to be a contributing factor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union home minister Amit Shah's highly anticipated public gathering at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal scheduled for February 15 has been postponed, citing urgent work requiring his presence in Delhi. This marks the second time such an event has been canceled in the region, leaving many speculating about the true reasons behind the decision.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially claims the postponement is due to pressing matters in Delhi, whispers abound that the ongoing farmers agitation in the capital might be a contributing factor. Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings, has been imposed in Delhi to maintain order amid the protests. Additionally, there are concerns that the farmers agitation could escalate, prompting authorities to exercise caution with high-profile visits. News of the latest postponement emerged on Tuesday afternoon, following an inspection of the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and state housing minister Atul Save. An official announcement followed shortly after, confirming the postponement due to Shah's urgent work in Delhi.

Cancellation for the second time

This cancellation is particularly significant as it comes just months after Shah's planned September 2023 visit to the same venue was called off at the last minute. Extensive preparations, including the construction of a large platform, were already underway at the time, leading to disappointment among supporters.

Printing of the hoardings stopped

The cancellation has cast a shadow over the planned event, which was intended to cover three districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Ahmednagar. Extensive advertising efforts, including the printing of over 1,000 hoardings to be put up across the city and surrounding areas, have also been halted in light of the development.

True reason remains unclear

While the BJP maintains the postponement is solely due to unforeseen circumstances in Delhi, speculation around the potential influence of the farmers agitation is likely to continue. The true reasons behind the cancellation remain unclear, leaving many to wonder if the highly anticipated gathering will ever materialize.