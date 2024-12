Shaikh Ameen passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Umar Colony in Harsul, Shaikh Ameen Shaikh Burhan, died of a brief illness, on Wednesday. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be prayed at Jama Masjid in Harsul village on Thursday at 8.15 am, while the burial will take place in Panchkunwa Qabrastan.

He is survived by a wife, two sons, one daughter and an extended family.