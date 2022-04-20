Shakespeare festival between April 22-24

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Shakespeare festival will be held in Aurangabad between April 22 to 24. The festival will be inaugurated on April 22 at Govindbhai Shroff Hall, Aurangpura at the hands of Dr Mustajib Khan at 6 pm.

The play 'Annex' will be presented by the Department of Dramatics of the SB College. April 23 is celebrated all over the world as World Book Day. A lecture of writer Dr Prabhakar Deo has been organised on this occasion. On the same day, Prayas Natya Sansthan's play on tracing the female characters in various Marathi plays will be performed. A Marathi drama 'Srujan Mayasabha' will be presented on April 24.

All events will be held at 6 pm at the auditorium of Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Academy, Saraswati Bhuvan area. General secretary of SB education society, Dr Nandkumar Ukadgaonkar and Dr Kishor Shirsath have appealed to be present for the programmes.