Shamit School celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 19: Shamit School celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Principal Kiran Chavan hoisted the national flag followed by the singing of the national anthem. A parade of the young troops of the Shamitians attracted attention. The toddlers waved the tricolours with zest. The cultural performances included patriotic songs, dances and a skit based on the pledge with the theme New India Sankalp Se Siddhi. The principal recalled the sacrifices of the great martyrs.