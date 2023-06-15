Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar to arrive in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP chief MP Sharad Pawar, Opposition leader in Assembly Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders will arrive in the city on June 17 and 18 for the State level training camp.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, State unit president of the Social Justice Cell of NCP Sunil Magre said that Ajit Pawar would inaugurate the training camp at Silver Inn on June 17 while MP Sharad Paward will guide the participants in the afternoon of the last day of the event on June 18.

The camp will begin with the lecture by MLC Amol Mitkari, at 10 am, on Saturday. M R Kamble (Solapur), MLA Jitendra Avhad, Dr Pratibha Ahire, and Jaidev Gaikwad will deliver lectures on different topics on the first day of the training camp.

An interaction and cultural programme will be organised in the evening on Saturday. Surendra Jondhale, Dr Prahlad Lulekar, journalist Sanjay Aute, and Raosaheb Kasbe will deliver the speeches on the second day.