Sharad Pawar calls Kalyan Kale & Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, Sharad Pawar called Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve from Mumbai on Thursday.

Pawar had also summoned the NCP(SP)’s district president, Pandurang Tangde Patil and city president Khwaja Sharfuddin to Mumbai. In Mumbai’s meeting, discussions were held on what the formula for the MVA should be and how the seat-sharing should be done. Jayant Patil and the city’s observer, Shaukat Qureshi, were also present at the meeting.