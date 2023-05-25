Sharad Yewale new airport director

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2023 10:15 PM 2023-05-25T22:15:02+5:30 2023-05-25T22:15:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sharad Yewale took charge as the new airport director of the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday. Earlier director ...

Sharad Yewale new airport director | Sharad Yewale new airport director

Sharad Yewale new airport director

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sharad Yewale took charge as the new airport director of the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday. Earlier director D G Salve has been transferred as joint general manager, air traffic services, Mumbai. Salve had been the airport director since 2016. Several air services were started in the city during his tenure.

Yewale joined the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in 1999 and served at several airports in various capacities. Speaking to LT, he said that preference will be given to increase the air services from the city.

Open in app
Tags : Airports Authority Of India Airport authority of india Corporate communication directorate of the airports authority of india The airports authority of india Joint forum of unions and associations of airports authority of india Airports Authority of India recruitment The directorate general of civil aviation and airports authority of india Board of airports authority of india