Sharad Yewale new airport director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sharad Yewale took charge as the new airport director of the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday. Earlier director D G Salve has been transferred as joint general manager, air traffic services, Mumbai. Salve had been the airport director since 2016. Several air services were started in the city during his tenure.

Yewale joined the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in 1999 and served at several airports in various capacities. Speaking to LT, he said that preference will be given to increase the air services from the city.