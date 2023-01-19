Sharangdev mahotsav starts today

Aurangabad: The Mahagami institute has organised a three-day ‘Sharangdev Mahotsav’ at Mahagami Gurukul, MGM campus from Friday. Eminent artists from across the country will be performing on the ‘Dyava Prithvi’ stage every evening. Session on the current trends in the field of art will be held in the morning and afternoon, said Parvati Dutta, director, Mahagami Institute.

Eminent artists will present their thoughts from 10 am to 1 pm and discussion will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm in the Sharangdev Pravah. The performances will start on Friday with 'Ghanta Mridang' tradition of Odisha from 6 pm. Darshana Zaveri and colleagues will perform Manipuri dance. On Saturday evening, there will be Kashmiri Sangeet Sabha, Odissi veena performance by Guru Ramarao Patra and Kathak by Kajal Mishra and Trina Roy. A Nirgeet in Natyashastra tradition will be performed on Sunday. Dhrupdangi Kathak by Parvati Dutta and disciples will also perform in the festival. The festival will conclude with Sufi Qawwali by Ustad Ahsan Hussain Khan, Adil Hussain Khan and colleagues from Hyderabad.