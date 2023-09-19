She receives the honor to conduct rituals at 'Ti' Cha Ganpati

Drumbeat of young women: Installation of ‘Shri’ idol at Lokmat Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Ganesh Mandal started by women to honor women is the 'Ti' Cha Ganpati. On Tuesday, the Ganpati idol arrived at the Lokmat Bhavan. Aarti was performed by women along with the paurohitya during the idol installation. Women dressed in 6-yard and 9-yard sarees held a round of Fugdi (traditional play) to the rhythm of the drums. That created a new consciousness. In the spacious hall of 'Lokmat Bhavan', the Ti-Cha Ganpati was ceremonially installed. Paurohitya was done by Vaishali Bawaskar and Pragya Bhumkar. Aarti was performed by the representatives of Sakhi Manch. The associate partner of the initiative is Manjeet Pride Group and Chhatrapati Multistate.

Drumbeat of young women

The jumbo dhol pathak of Pawan Ganesh Mandal in Diwan Deodi, which holds the distinction of having the tallest Ganpati idol in the city at 21 feet. The young women of the same team created a roar by playing drums in the arrival procession of the ‘Ti’ Cha Ganpati. 'Hum bhi kuch kaam nahin' was shown by these young ladies.

Let's respect her, let's honor her

The Ganpati festival of 'Ti' Cha began with great enthusiasm. Women from all parts of the city will be honored to perform aarti. Women from various fields, working women, self help groups, bhajani mandal, women's organizations from various communities can participate in it. Aarti will be performed twice at 10.30 am and 6 pm. Organizers have appealed that all women should benefit from Aarti.

Participate in contests and win prizes:

Date Competition topic

September 24 Atharvashirsha pathan, traditional attire.

September 25 Ganesh drawing competition.

September 26 Make modak, decorate the plate.

All competitions will start at 3 pm in the hall of 'Lokmat Bhawan'.