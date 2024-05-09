Sheetal Mhatre criticises Chaturvedi for a controversial statement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Spokesperson of Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Sheetal Mhatre criticised Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi for making a controversial statement against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde in a public meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Priyanka Chaturvedi said that in the Deewar movie, ‘Mera Baap Chor Hai’ was inscribed on the hand of the protagonist, in the same, on the forehead of MP Shrikant Shinde, it was written as ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai.’

Replying to his, Sheetal Mhatre said they knew how Chaturvedi became MP. Shinde Sena spokesperson arrived in the city on Thursday for the campaign of the Mahayuti candidate. Talking to newsmen, Mhatre said “We know what you (Chaturvedi) did in the winter of Davos. Don’t force us to talk about it.”

Khaire has seen his defeat: Shirsath

Trading a gun, Shinde Sena spokesman MLA Sanjay Shirsath said that UBT candidate Chandrakant Khaire was talking about the crowd and other programmes as he (Khaire) had seen his defeat. He said that Aditya Thackeray does not know anything, so, nothing is there to talk about him. “Who is MP Chaturvedi? I do not want to use any bad language against her. What is written on whose forehead will be cleared on June 4? Sharad Pawar will go with Congress, so, only Sanjay Ratu and Thackeray will be left in UBT,” he added.