Shifting of electricity DP from Roshan Gate gains momentum?

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

If the sources are to be believed, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have geared up to relocate the electricity DP which is defacing the beauty of the heritage Roshan Gate, soon. The heritage-lovers and the alert citizens heaved a sigh of relief on learning about the development.

The assistant project manager (heritage) Sneha Bakshi said, "On behalf of the MSEDCL (Aurangabad Circle), the executive engineer had telephonic conservation with us regarding the relocation of electricity network from Roshan Gate to another suitable location, during the last week. The MSEDCL has received funds to relocate the electricity network creating obstructions in the city. Hence they want to complete the task on priority. Meanwhile, the ASCDCL has identified three suitable places for relocation. The locations include open AMC's property in front of its hospital (Qaiser Colony); near function hall (en route Sharif Colony) and an open space at old cotton ginning mill opposite Madani Chowk. Meanwhile, the feasibility study is underway."

Bakshi underlined that relocation of electricity DP was a major obstacle for the ASCDCL as the proposal is lying pending for a long time. " The ASCDCL and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) town planning section had several meetings in this regard. We also had a site visit with MSEDCL officials," said the assistant project manager.

It may be noted that the ASCDCL has floated tenders of valuing Rs 3.20 crore for the conservation and restoration of nine gates including Roshan Gate (Rs 31.41 lakh) in 2019. The works were done through Smart City funds. After shifting of electricity DP and network, the ASCDCL has to complete fixing of the steel fencing, paint it, develop an island and fountain and illuminate the heritage gate, it is learnt.